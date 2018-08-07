TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 170.83% and a negative net margin of 87,025.00%.

TGTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,829. The firm has a market cap of $901.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.16. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $623,393.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

