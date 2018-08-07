Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse traded up $0.17, reaching $63.30, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 675,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,084. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10,761.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

