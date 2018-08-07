Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,618 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 183,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,727,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 283,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,100 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $419,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $168,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

