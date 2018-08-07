Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,806 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries opened at $34.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $685.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.52 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%. equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

