Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,055 Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Texas Roadhouse worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse opened at $63.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

