Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (MAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2,720.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,357,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21,367.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,153,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,839 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 935,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 725.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 617,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 542,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 490.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.