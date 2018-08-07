Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.63 Million Stake in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Skechers USA worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “$27.32” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

