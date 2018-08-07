Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.56, hitting $22.17, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,574. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.