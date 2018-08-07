Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.42.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries traded up $0.56, hitting $22.17, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,843,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,574. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 47.98% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.