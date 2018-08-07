Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Trading 0.7% Lower

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) debt fell 0.7% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.94 and were trading at $103.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.
Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. 17,444,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,245. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.14.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
