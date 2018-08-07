Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Trading 0.7% Lower

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) debt fell 0.7% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on April 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.94 and were trading at $103.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. 17,444,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,245. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

