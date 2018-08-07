Tetra Tech (TTEK) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tetra Tech earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9507302363634 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Tetra Tech opened at $68.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.