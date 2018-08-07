Tesla (TSLA) Given a $291.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a $291.00 price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Shares of Tesla traded up $0.38, reaching $342.37, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 133,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 55,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

