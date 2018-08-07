Tesla (TSLA) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla to $305.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Vetr cut Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $327.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.17.

Tesla traded down $1.37, hitting $348.17, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 13,646,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

