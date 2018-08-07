TESARO (TSRO) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TESARO from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TESARO in a report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TESARO to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TESARO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

TESARO traded down $8.31, reaching $26.97, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 14,474,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.02. TESARO has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $136.45.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($0.38). TESARO had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 180.29%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that TESARO will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 1.4% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,420,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,442 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 628.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,764,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,157 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG raised its holdings in TESARO by 55.8% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,629,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,124,000 after acquiring an additional 583,550 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TESARO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 573,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TESARO by 59.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,670,000 after acquiring an additional 179,696 shares in the last quarter.

About TESARO

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

