TerraForm Power (TERP) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TerraForm Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the solar energy provider an impact score of 44.9814943603732 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TerraForm Power traded down $0.01, hitting $10.55, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 11,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,249. TerraForm Power has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.90.

TERP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TerraForm Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In purchased 60,975,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

