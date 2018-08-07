Ternium SA (TX) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,642,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,527 shares during the period. Ternium makes up approximately 6.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.82% of Ternium worth $57,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ternium by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 15.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 41,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 232,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 145.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12. Ternium SA has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 17.93%. research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.