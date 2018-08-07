Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Stake Lowered by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THC. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of THC stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

