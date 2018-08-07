Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 50,160 Shares

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 50,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $531,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,015 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $551,359.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,332 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $757,316.04.

On Monday, July 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 60,070 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $628,932.90.

On Thursday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,519 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $791,439.12.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,427 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $589,662.15.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 122,371 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $1,276,329.53.

On Friday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,759 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $477,723.96.

On Monday, July 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 37,256 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $381,128.88.

On Thursday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,479 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $500,303.28.

On Monday, June 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,909 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $41,122.68.

Shares of TEI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,741. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 230,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund seeks high, current income, with a secondary goal of capital appreciation, by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities of sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies in emerging market countries.

