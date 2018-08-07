TELUS (TU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of TELUS opened at $36.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

