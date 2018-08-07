Telenav (TNAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59), reports. Telenav had a negative net margin of 58.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%.

TNAV traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 67,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.87. Telenav has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Several research firms recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

