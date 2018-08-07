Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.84 ($4.47) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.04 ($4.70).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €3.71 ($4.31) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.