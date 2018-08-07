Teladoc (TDOC) PT Raised to $86.00 at Chardan Capital

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teladoc to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teladoc to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Teladoc to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $74.00 price objective on Teladoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teladoc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,173. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Teladoc has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Teladoc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $1,558,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,272 shares in the company, valued at $788,844.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $821,382.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares in the company, valued at $557,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 246,911 shares of company stock worth $15,515,054. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 241.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc by 68.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Teladoc in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

