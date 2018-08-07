Teladoc (TDOC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teladoc from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. MED increased their target price on shares of Teladoc to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $39.00 target price on shares of Teladoc and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.21.

Teladoc stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Teladoc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $71.30.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Teladoc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 13,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $821,382.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,334.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,911 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,054. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 442,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teladoc by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 103,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

