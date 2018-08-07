TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,328,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,441,190.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $365.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $369.00 to $352.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $331.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.78.

NOC stock opened at $297.25 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.35 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

