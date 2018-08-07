TD Asset Management Inc. Has $33.53 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 189,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 424,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,818 shares of company stock worth $7,010,471. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills opened at $47.24 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

