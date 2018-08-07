TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21,172.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,936 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.81.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $2,990,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,496 shares in the company, valued at $23,212,505.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,293,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina opened at $332.36 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.15 and a 12-month high of $337.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.