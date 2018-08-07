TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Nomura (NMR) Head to Head Comparison

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade 24.42% 21.71% 4.26% Nomura 9.22% 5.83% 0.39%

This table compares TD Ameritrade and Nomura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade $3.68 billion 8.83 $872.00 million $1.84 31.09 Nomura $13.82 billion 1.16 $1.97 billion $0.57 8.19

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than TD Ameritrade. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD Ameritrade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TD Ameritrade has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TD Ameritrade and Nomura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade 0 5 13 0 2.72 Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus target price of $65.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given TD Ameritrade’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TD Ameritrade is more favorable than Nomura.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TD Ameritrade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TD Ameritrade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. TD Ameritrade pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TD Ameritrade has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Nomura is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TD Ameritrade beats Nomura on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 6,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade Education, which allows investor education for stocks, options, income investing, and portfolio management; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning that offers investment consulting and planning services; Selective Portfolios, an advisory service, which develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; TD Ameritrade Singapore Pte. Ltd. that enables retail investors in Singapore to trade the U.S. markets; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services, which provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated a network of 156 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts, including low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments that include equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-terms. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.