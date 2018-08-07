TCW Group Inc. Sells 58,313 Shares of Independence Holding (IHC)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,313 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 157,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence alerts:

IHC stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.10. Independence Holding has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.08%.

In other Independence news, SVP Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.