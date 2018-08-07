TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Weibo Corp (WB)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Weibo by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of WB stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 2.42. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.91 million. Weibo had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

