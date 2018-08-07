TCW Group Inc. Has $32.53 Million Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,957,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 199.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,692 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 788 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $130,823.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,066.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,735,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Shares of Accenture opened at $160.37 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $127.26 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.