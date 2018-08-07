TCW Group Inc. Has $155.93 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153,903 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $155,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $481,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

PYPL stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

