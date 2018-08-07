TCW Group Inc. Buys 10,699 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $21.36 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,010.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

