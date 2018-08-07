TCF Financial (TCF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCF Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.7471681153843 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCF shares. Barclays upped their target price on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

NYSE:TCF opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Bell sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $246,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,952 shares of company stock worth $873,524 in the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

