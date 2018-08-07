Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,049,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,669,000 after buying an additional 2,546,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 221.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,911,000 after buying an additional 1,595,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,847,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,421,000 after buying an additional 1,415,180 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $24,037,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

