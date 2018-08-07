Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) PT Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,049,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,669,000 after buying an additional 2,546,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 221.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,911,000 after buying an additional 1,595,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,847,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,421,000 after buying an additional 1,415,180 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $24,037,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
