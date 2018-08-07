Taseko Mines (TGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Taseko Mines to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

