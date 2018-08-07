Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 112,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $81.95. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $205,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.