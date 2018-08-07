Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $193.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is 261.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,932,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

