Talend (TLND) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.52)-($0.45) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.45). The company issued revenue guidance of $204-$206.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.41 million.Talend also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.12)-($0.09) EPS.

Talend traded up $0.54, hitting $58.00, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 361,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.11. Talend has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 285.02%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Talend will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLND. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

