Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology makes up about 2.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.89 million, a PE ratio of 175.31, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $144,664.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 30,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,673,874.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,806. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

