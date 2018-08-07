T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 162,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,825,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $173,091.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $249,461.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,094 shares of company stock worth $1,069,986 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us opened at $61.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

