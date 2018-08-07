Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 4,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,840. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -2.44.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYRS. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.