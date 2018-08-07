Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Syros Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.16, reaching $10.20, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 5,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,840. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -2.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

