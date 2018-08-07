Synthomer (SYNT) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Synthomer (LON:SYNT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 640 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 532.50 ($6.89).

Shares of Synthomer opened at GBX 536.50 ($6.94) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.70).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

