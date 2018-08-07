Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Receives GBX 502.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($6.95).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 630 ($8.16) to GBX 640 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities upgraded Synthomer to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Synthomer traded up GBX 13 ($0.17), reaching GBX 546.50 ($7.07), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,108,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 452.51 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 517.50 ($6.70).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

