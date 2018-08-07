Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 48.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Syntel were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Syntel by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syntel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,222 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syntel by 32.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,541 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Syntel by 13.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Syntel by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $200,710 over the last 90 days. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Syntel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

