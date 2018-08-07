Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.94 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $59.39 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.