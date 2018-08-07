Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1,330.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,249 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 152,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 822.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 135,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

