Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,231,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United Natural Foods opened at $34.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. ValuEngine raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research set a $33.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Traficanti sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $314,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,558.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

