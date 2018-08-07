Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) versus RealNetworks (RNWK) Financial Analysis

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies and RealNetworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 3 2 0 0 1.40 RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.96%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than RealNetworks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and RealNetworks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $476.67 million 0.37 $19.58 million N/A N/A RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.67 -$16.30 million N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Volatility & Risk

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -18.52% -26.75% -18.60%

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats RealNetworks on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The company's products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

