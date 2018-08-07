Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives $31.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYKE. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 53,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $414.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.96 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYKE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 96,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

