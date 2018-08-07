Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,626.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $11,626.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00383739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00196292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,113,355 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

